Kanturk deaths: Third and final post-mortem examination to take place today

Tadgh O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday

Tadgh O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday

A THIRD POST-MORTEM examination is due to be carried out this morning after a father and his two sons were found dead on Monday in Kanturk, Co Cork.

The men have been named locally as Tadgh, Mark and Diarmuid O’Sullivan.

Two post-mortem examinations were carried out yesterday. The third and final one is due to be carried out at 11am today.

Gardaí have said a formal identification of the three men will then follow.

At around 1pm on Monday, the body of a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound was discovered in the bedroom of a house in Kanturk.

At approximately 1.40pm two further bodies, a male in his late 50s and a male in his 20s were discovered in adjoining lands. Gardaí said preliminary indications are that both bodies have gunshot wounds.

It is understood that a family of four were living in the house and there may have been a dispute involved. Gardaí are not looking for any other person in connection with the incident at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything in the area to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí said yesterday evening that “contrary to some reports in the media”, there had been no prior interaction between gardaí and the deceased men or their family before yesterday.

With reporting by Sean Murray