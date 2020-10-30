Kanturk shooting: First funerals for members of O'Sullivan family to take place today

Tadg O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday

THE FIRST FUNERALS for the three members of the O’Sullivan family who died in the Kanturk shooting in Co Cork will take place today.

A funeral Mass for Tadg O’Sullivan and his son Diarmuid O’Sullivan will take place privately for family members only at St Mary’s Church in Castlemanger at 2.30pm.

They will be buried at St Brigid’s Cemetery in Castlemanger afterwards.

The funeral of Mark O’Sullivan, Tadg’s other son, will take place privately for family members only tomorrow. The Mass will be live streamed at 3.30pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk.

Gardaí were alerted to a “critical firearms incident” at around 6.30am on Monday after Tadg O’Sullivan’s wife Ann raised the alarm that firearms may have been discharged at her home.

Gardaí were told three men were in the house, and one may have suffered gunshot wounds.

The critical firearms incident response was initiated, and negotiators attempted to make contact with anyone in the property during the morning.

Officers from the emergency response unit, armed support unit, national negotiator unit, technical support unit (Garda Headquarters), southern region dog unit and air support unit were involved.

Shortly after 1pm, gardaí approached the house where they found the body of Mark O’Sullivan in a bedroom.

The bodies of his brother Diarmuid O’Sullivan and father Tadg O’Sullivan were found on adjoining land after an aerial search.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

A number of firearms were found at the scene and seized. They are being examined by ballistic officers.

All post-mortem examinations have been completed, but gardaí said they would not be disclosing the details of the results.

Gardaí are trying to determine the sequence of events that led to the three deaths.

One line of inquiry is that the tragedy was caused by a dispute over inheritance.

Gardaí are examining if a lengthy note discovered on the body of Diarmuid O’Sullivan can provide evidence on whether the killings were pre-planned.

Gardaí have indicated they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

An appeal has been made for any witnesses to contact investigating gardaí at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

