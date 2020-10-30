#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 30 October 2020
Advertisement

Kanturk shooting: First funerals for members of O'Sullivan family to take place today

A father and his two sons were found dead on Monday in Kanturk, Co Cork.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Oct 2020, 8:03 AM
5 minutes ago 614 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5249211
Tadg O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday
Image: Garda Press Office
Tadg O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday
Tadg O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead on Monday
Image: Garda Press Office

THE FIRST FUNERALS for the three members of the O’Sullivan family who died in the Kanturk shooting in Co Cork will take place today.

A funeral Mass for Tadg O’Sullivan and his son Diarmuid O’Sullivan will take place privately for family members only at St Mary’s Church in Castlemanger at 2.30pm. 

They will be buried at St Brigid’s Cemetery in Castlemanger afterwards. 

The funeral of Mark O’Sullivan, Tadg’s other son, will take place privately for family members only tomorrow. The Mass will be live streamed at 3.30pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk. 

Gardaí were alerted to a “critical firearms incident” at around 6.30am on Monday after Tadg O’Sullivan’s wife Ann raised the alarm that firearms may have been discharged at her home.

Gardaí were told three men were in the house, and one may have suffered gunshot wounds.

The critical firearms incident response was initiated, and negotiators attempted to make contact with anyone in the property during the morning.

Officers from the emergency response unit, armed support unit, national negotiator unit, technical support unit (Garda Headquarters), southern region dog unit and air support unit were involved.

Shortly after 1pm, gardaí approached the house where they found the body of Mark O’Sullivan in a bedroom.

The bodies of his brother Diarmuid O’Sullivan and father Tadg O’Sullivan were found on adjoining land after an aerial search.

Related Read

28.10.20 Lengthy note discovered on body of younger son killed in Kanturk shooting

All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

A number of firearms were found at the scene and seized. They are being examined by ballistic officers.

All post-mortem examinations have been completed, but gardaí said they would not be disclosing the details of the results. 

Gardaí are trying to determine the sequence of events that led to the three deaths.

One line of inquiry is that the tragedy was caused by a dispute over inheritance.

Gardaí are examining if a lengthy note discovered on the body of Diarmuid O’Sullivan can provide evidence on whether the killings were pre-planned. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí have indicated they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

An appeal has been made for any witnesses to contact investigating gardaí at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie