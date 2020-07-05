This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 5 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kanye West says he's running for US president - it's not the first time he's promised a White House bid

Kanye West made the announcement on Twitter on US Independence Day.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 9:49 AM
17 minutes ago 3,587 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141849
This isn't the first time Kanye West has revealed his presidential inclinations.
Image: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images
This isn't the first time Kanye West has revealed his presidential inclinations.
This isn't the first time Kanye West has revealed his presidential inclinations.
Image: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images

KANYE WEST HAS said he is running to become president of the United States.

The rap superstar made the announcement on Twitter yesterday.

The brief message said: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

“I am running for president of the United States #2020VISION”

The announcement comes amid a flurry of activity for the musician, having announced new album God’s Country earlier this week, and that he is bringing his Yeezy fashion line – minus the footwear – to Gap.

Tweet by @ye Source: ye/Twitter

Kim Kardashian West, his wife, reposted the message with a US flag emoji while SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk posted “You have my full support!”

This is not the first time that West has suggested he would run for the White House.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a lengthy speech at the 2015 Video Music Awards after winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, he said: “It’s about ideas, people who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed, I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

The 43-year-old previously sported a Make America Great Again hat and has spoken of his support for current president Donald Trump.

After meeting Trump in December 2016, the Gold Digger star appeared to postpone his plans for a political career when he tweeted “#2024”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie