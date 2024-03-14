Man appears in court charged with false imprisonment of woman in a van

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the alleged false imprisonment of a 31-year-old woman in a van this week.

Karl O’Reilly, 40, with an address in Granard, Co Longford, was charged with two counts of false imprisonment, two threats to kill or cause serious harm, one count of assault and one over the possession of a knife.

One charge of false imprisonment and one charge of threatening to harm relate to 28 February this year at a location in Co Longford.

The other charges of false imprisonment, threatening to harm and possession of a knife relate to 12 March in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The charge of assault relates to the period from 28 February to 12 March.

O’Reilly appeared before Bray District Court on Thursday dressed in a green hoodie, black jeans and runners, and carrying a black and white cap.

Advertisement

The court heard that when charged and cautioned, he replied “no thanks”.

An application for bail was made and opposed by An Garda Siochana; the judge refused bail due to the seriousness of the allegations.

Detective Sergeant Donal O’Sullivan of Arklow Garda Station said that the woman in question, whose identity is not being disclosed in line with a judge’s request, had flown back to England on Thursday.

The court heard that O’Reilly “contested the allegations” when interviewed by gardai.

Gardai requested that O’Reilly be remanded in custody given the “seriousness” of the alleged offences.

Judge Nicola Andrews said it was “appropriate” to refuse bail, stating that allegations are “extremely serious”.

O’Reilly is next due to appear before Bray District Court via video link on 21 March at 10.30am.

O’Reilly, a father of three who is originally from Clondalkin in Dublin, returned to Ireland around two years ago after living in the UK for 17 years.