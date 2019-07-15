This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fair City actor and theatre director Karl Shiels dies aged 47

The actor died suddenly, according to his management.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 15 Jul 2019, 2:44 PM
12 minutes ago 4,071 Views 1 Comment
Karl Shiels as Robbie Quinn in Fair City.
Image: Twitter/RTEFairCity
Image: Twitter/RTEFairCity

DUBLIN-BORN ACTOR Karl Shiels who played Robbie Quinn in RTÉ’s Fair City has died at the age of 47. 

The actor, who also appeared in films including Intermission and Batman Begins, died suddenly according to a statement from his agent.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our client and friend Karl Shiels, yesterday,” the statement reads.

Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs – where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors – and of his own company Semper Fi before that.

“Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him.”

Shiels was a founding member of Dublin’s Theatre Upstairs in 2010. The theatre is based on Eden Quay and has placed a premium on developing new Irish acting talent.

In 2013, Shiels won the Judges’ Special Award at the Irish Times Theatre Awards for his work as artistic director with the Theatre Upstairs.

The actor also had extensive acting career on stage himself and colleagues and fans have been paying tribute to him this afternoon. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

