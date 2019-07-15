Fair City actor and theatre director Karl Shiels dies aged 47

DUBLIN-BORN ACTOR Karl Shiels who played Robbie Quinn in RTÉ’s Fair City has died at the age of 47.

The actor, who also appeared in films including Intermission and Batman Begins, died suddenly according to a statement from his agent.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our client and friend Karl Shiels, yesterday,” the statement reads.

Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs – where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors – and of his own company Semper Fi before that.

“Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him.”

Shiels was a founding member of Dublin’s Theatre Upstairs in 2010. The theatre is based on Eden Quay and has placed a premium on developing new Irish acting talent.

In 2013, Shiels won the Judges’ Special Award at the Irish Times Theatre Awards for his work as artistic director with the Theatre Upstairs.

The actor also had extensive acting career on stage himself and colleagues and fans have been paying tribute to him this afternoon.

I’m incredibly sad to hear of the death of Karl Shiels. It hardly seems believable that he is gone. A lovely actor and a fine man. RIP. — Mark “🦄” O’Halloran (@markohalloran) July 15, 2019 Source: Mark “🦄” O’Halloran /Twitter

Absolutely stunned and heartbroken to hear of the death of Karl Shiels. A hugely gifted actor and a really great friend, I will miss him so much. Thinking of his gorgeous family, may he Rest In Peace 💔 — Eric Lalor (@ericlalor) July 15, 2019 Source: Eric Lalor /Twitter