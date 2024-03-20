Staff at private hospital that treated Kate Middleton accused of trying to access private records

THE PRIVATE HOSPITAL that treated Kate Middleton is under scrutiny after claims that staff tried to access her private medical records, according to British media.

The Mirror has reported that at least one member of staff tried to access her notes while she was a patient at the facility in central London in January.

The UK’s Princess of Wales was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on 16 January.

Details of her condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that she wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

The UK privacy and data protection watchdog confirmed it has received a breach report.

An Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”

Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

In a statement to The Mirror, The London Clinic said: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

Kate Middleton’s absence from public life, after her surgery, has led to intense theorising, some of it wading into conspiracies, on social media about her whereabouts and health.

Footage emerged of the 42-year-old out shopping with the Prince of Wales at the weekend at the Windsor Farm Shop close to their Adelaide cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Nelson Silva, 40, who filmed them shopping, told The Sun he believes the conspiracy theorists are “delusional”.

He said: “I’m not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I’m just confused how exactly they can continue.

“This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation.”

The royal couple also spent Sunday morning watching their children George, Charlotte and Louis taking part in a sporting event, according to The Sun.

The online speculation increased after irregularities were spotted in a Mother’s Day photograph, which led a statement attributed to Kate in which she admitted to “editing” the image and apologising for any “confusion” caused.

It was reported at the weekend that Kate may speak about her health during public engagements, which are not expected to resume until after Easter.