Funeral to remember camogie player Kate Moran in Galway today

Kate died tragically on Tuesday following an accident during a match while playing for her club Athenry.

By Lauren Boland Friday 22 Apr 2022, 8:50 AM
Kate Moran playing for Galway in 2017
Image: ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan
CAMOGIE PLAYER KATE Moran will be remembered at her funeral this afternoon in Co Galway.

Mourners will gather at the Church of The Sacred Heart in Ryehill, Monivea to honour the 20-year-old.

Kate died tragically on Tuesday following an accident during a match while playing for her club Athenry.

Emergency services treated her at the scene on Monday before she was brought to University Hospital Galway, where she died the following day.

The camogie player represented Galway at junior level and her death shook the local GAA community. 

Athenry Camogie Club said her death was a “terrible tragedy for her family, our club and our community”.

“Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Moran family and friends. Kate will be greatly missed by all who knew her,” the club said.

Kate played with Athenry Camogie Club at underage level and senior A level and held a Féile, county minor and other titles. She played in a club All-Ireland intermediate final.

“She won two All-Irelands at U16 level with Galway, both titles she was incredibly proud of,” the Athenry club said.

“She was a tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play. Her bubbly personality will be remembered for eternity.”

A candlelit vigil in Kenny Park drew large numbers on Wednesday, where her name and shirt number 12 were displayed on the pitch.

Kate was a third-year student at NUI Galway’s College of Business, Public Policy and Law.

“We at NUI Galway are deeply saddened at the sudden, tragic death of student Kate Moran and extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones,” the university said in a statement.

She was a tremendous role model, a talented sportswoman and someone who had a bright future ahead of her, both on and off the field.

“Our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved Kate.”

The funeral starts at 1pm and will be livestreamed on the Abbeyknockmoy Parish Facebook page.

