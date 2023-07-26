Watch: Katie McCabe scores directly from corner against Canada in World Cup

A STUNNING GOAL from Katie McCabe handed Ireland an early 1-0 lead in their Women’s World Cup Group B clash with Canada.

Canada equalised in injury time of the first half with the teams going in level at the break.

The Ireland captain produced a brilliant delivery to score directly from a corner in the fourth minute, the ball evading Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and sailing straight into the net.

The strike represents Ireland’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup, and McCabe’s 21st international goal.

