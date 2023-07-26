Advertisement

Wednesday 26 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Ryan Byrne/INPHO McCabe celebrates after putting Ireland 1-0 up.
# Pick it out
Watch: Katie McCabe scores directly from corner against Canada in World Cup
The Ireland captain put Vera Pauw’s side 1-0 up in the fourth minute.
13.4k
16
1 hour ago

A STUNNING GOAL from Katie McCabe handed Ireland an early 1-0 lead in their Women’s World Cup Group B clash with Canada.

Canada equalised in injury time of the first half with the teams going in level at the break. 

The Ireland captain produced a brilliant delivery to score directly from a corner in the fourth minute, the ball evading Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and sailing straight into the net.

The strike represents Ireland’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup, and McCabe’s 21st international goal.

Click here to follow all the action as it happens in Perth with The 42‘s liveblog.

Sinéad O’Carroll and Emma Duffy are in Australia reporting for The Journal and The 42. Subscribe to The 42 here.

The 42 Team
