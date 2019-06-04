This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Katie Taylor's Bray homecoming event to take place this Friday evening

The new undisputed lightweight champion can look forward to a warm reception in her home town this week.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 8:00 PM
37 minutes ago 2,563 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4668042
Taylor in Dublin Airport this morning
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Taylor in Dublin Airport this morning
Taylor in Dublin Airport this morning
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A SPECIAL HOMECOMING event is set to take place this Friday evening in Bray for Katie Taylor, the new undisputed lightweight world champion.

Wicklow County Council announced this evening that an event would be held at the seafront in Bray for Taylor after consultation with gardaí and the champion boxer’s family.

The former Olympic champion defeated the Belgian Delfine Persoon on Saturday night in New York’s Madison Square Garden with all the world’s major belts on the line. 

She already enjoyed a rapturous reception upon her return to Ireland today at Dublin Airport, and the Wicklow native can expect another evening to remember at Friday’s event, which kicks off at 7pm.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The council said further updates would be provided prior to the event on www.bray.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie