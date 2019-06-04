Katie Taylor's Bray homecoming event to take place this Friday evening

A SPECIAL HOMECOMING event is set to take place this Friday evening in Bray for Katie Taylor, the new undisputed lightweight world champion.

Wicklow County Council announced this evening that an event would be held at the seafront in Bray for Taylor after consultation with gardaí and the champion boxer’s family.

The former Olympic champion defeated the Belgian Delfine Persoon on Saturday night in New York’s Madison Square Garden with all the world’s major belts on the line.

She already enjoyed a rapturous reception upon her return to Ireland today at Dublin Airport, and the Wicklow native can expect another evening to remember at Friday’s event, which kicks off at 7pm.

The council said further updates would be provided prior to the event on www.bray.ie.