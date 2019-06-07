'We are immensely proud': Crowds turn out to welcome Katie Taylor home to Bray

Katie Taylor speaking to Des Cahill on the stage at her homecoming in Bray this evening

A SPECIAL HOMECOMING event is taking place this evening at the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow for Katie Taylor, the new undisputed lightweight world champion.

The former Olympic champion defeated the Belgian Delfine Persoon last Saturday night in New York’s Madison Square Garden with all the world’s major belts on the line.

In the aftermath of her win, Taylor said that it was a “dream come true for her” – adding that she was open to a rematch.

Taylor has already enjoyed a rapturous reception upon her return to Ireland at Dublin Airport on Tuesday afternoon, and this evening’s event, which kicked off at 7pm by MC Des Cahill, will be another night to remember.

Speaking on the stage at Bray this evening, Taylor said: “There was definitely pressure in last week’s fight but I think there’s pressure in every single fight I go into.

Every fight I’ve had as a professional fighter has been a huge stage and every single fight is so important.

The crowd at this evening’s event were treated to videos of Katie’s recent winning bout in Madison Square Garden as well as clips of her previous victories in the ring.

Bouquets of flowers were presented to Taylor and her mother Bridget by the Wicklow County Council chairperson, councillor Irene Winters and Wicklow County Council chief executive Frank Curran.

“It is truly an honour for Bray to welcome home Katie Taylor. We are immensely proud of her achievements to date and look forward to celebrating many more victories for Katie in the future,” Winters said.

Bray.ie advised anyone attending the event to take public transport where possible.

Traffic restrictions have been in place on the Strand Road and Meath Road since 5pm, with local access only.