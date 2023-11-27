Poll: Would you go to see Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park?

ON SATURDAY NIGHT, Katie Taylor became the new undisputed super-lightweight world champion after defeating Chantelle Cameron.

This win comes after she lost to Cameron at Dublin’s 3Arena back in May.

Following her win on Saturday night, Taylor said: “Let’s get the trilogy in Croke Park.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn echoed Taylor’s call for a third fight between the pair to take place in Croke Park.

“Croke Park has to happen… next spring, summer, we will create a venue you will never forget,” he said.

So, today we want to know… Would you go to see Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park?

