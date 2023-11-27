Poll: Would you go to see Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
ON SATURDAY NIGHT, Katie Taylor became the new undisputed super-lightweight world champion after defeating Chantelle Cameron.
This win comes after she lost to Cameron at Dublin’s 3Arena back in May.
Following her win on Saturday night, Taylor said: “Let’s get the trilogy in Croke Park.”
Promoter Eddie Hearn echoed Taylor’s call for a third fight between the pair to take place in Croke Park.
“Croke Park has to happen… next spring, summer, we will create a venue you will never forget,” he said.
So, today we want to know… Would you go to see Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site