Poll: Would you go to see Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park?

Katie Taylor became the world super-light champion after defeating Chantelle Cameron on Saturday night.
ON SATURDAY NIGHT, Katie Taylor became the new undisputed super-lightweight world champion after defeating Chantelle Cameron. 

This win comes after she lost to Cameron at Dublin’s 3Arena back in May. 

Following her win on Saturday night, Taylor said: “Let’s get the trilogy in Croke Park.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn echoed Taylor’s call for a third fight between the pair to take place in Croke Park. 

“Croke Park has to happen… next spring, summer, we will create a venue you will never forget,” he said. 

So, today we want to know… Would you go to see Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park? 


Poll Results:

No (570)
Yes (272)
I'm not sure / no opinion (58)



