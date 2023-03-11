Done deal: Katie Taylor to face Chantelle Cameron in homecoming fight at 3Arena

KATIE TAYLOR WILL fight Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin on 20 May, her first fight in Ireland as a professional.

Plans to stage a Dublin sequel to her epic with Amanda Serrano were scuppered by an injury to Serrano, but Taylor’s promoters Matchroom have found another opponent rather than allow the scheduled date go vacant.

English-born Cameron is the current undisputed light-welterweight champion, and has a professional record of 17-0. Given Taylor is the undisputed champ at lightweight, this is the first ever title fight between two undisputed World champions.

Taylor will step up in weight to fight Cameron, the second time in her career she has done so, having beaten Christina Linardatou for the WBO junior-welterweight title back in 2019.

“Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” said Taylor. “It’s two undefeated, reigning Undisputed World Champions going up against each other and I believe that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I’m delighted it’s happening and I’m looking forward to becoming a two-weight Undisputed Champion in Dublin on May 20.”

Advertisement

“It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening,” added Cameron. “It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

“I’m no stranger to boxing away from home now and to be going into Katie’s backyard for her homecoming is massive.”

Taylor and Cameron met when both were in the amateur ranks, with Taylor winning comfortably in the semi finals of the EU Championships back in 2011.

Both Taylor and Cameron are promoted by Matchroom, and Taylor last week posted on Instagram calling for a deal to be done.

It has now been struck, and Taylor will have her May homecoming after all.

The fight will be broadcast on DAZN, with ticket details yet to be announced.

Written by Gavin Cooney and posted on the42.ie