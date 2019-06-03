This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Minister Shane Ross to hold welcome reception for Katie Taylor at Dublin Airport

The Bray woman was crowned the Lightweight World Boxing Champion in a contentious fight on Saturday night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 3 Jun 2019, 5:28 PM
Boxing - Madison Square Garden Katie Taylor celebrates her win in the Women's Lightweight World Championship at Madison Square Garden. Source: Nick Potts

A WELCOME RECEPTION will be held for Katie Taylor tomorrow by the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross.

Taylor was crowned the undisputed lightweight boxing champion on Saturday night in a dramatic Madison Square Garden battle against Belgium’s Delfine Persoon. 

The judges scored the bout 95-95, 96-94, 96-94 in the Bray native’s favour – which Persoon said today that she would file an appeal against. 

“Yes we will file a claim,” she said. “Even if it will probably not help anything.”

In the aftermath of her win yesterday, Taylor said that it was a “dream come true for her” – adding that she was open to a rematch. 

The Bray native, who won a gold-medal in the women’s lightweight division in the 2012 Olympics, became a professional fighter less than three years ago.

The welcome reception will be held at Dublin Airport tomorrow morning. 

