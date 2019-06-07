The Explainer: Why was there controversy over Katie Taylor's recent win?

ON PAPER IT seemed straightforward – on Saturday night Katie Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon and was crowned the undisputed lightweight boxing champion, adding to her collection of belts.

However almost from the moment she was crowned winner, questions were being asked about the win: Was it fair? Did she deserve to win? Did it need to be appealed?

In this week’s The Explainer, we’re joined by The42.ie’s Gavin Casey to talk us through what happened. He was ringside on the night and wrote the definitive examination of the aftermath of the win for The42.ie.

Joining him in studio is presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, who also interviews longtime boxing US-based promoter Lou DiBella about the boxing world, Katie’s win, and how judging works.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan, and featured The42.ie reporter Gavan Casey and and Donal Hickey. Design by Palash Somani.