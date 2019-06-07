This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: Why was there controversy over Katie Taylor's recent win?

In this week’s episode, we take a look at why the win is being appealed, and how judging in boxing works.

By Aoife Barry Friday 7 Jun 2019, 9:00 PM
ON PAPER IT seemed straightforward – on Saturday night Katie Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon and was crowned the undisputed lightweight boxing champion, adding to her collection of belts. 

However almost from the moment she was crowned winner, questions were being asked about the win: Was it fair? Did she deserve to win? Did it need to be appealed?

In this week’s The Explainer, we’re joined by The42.ie’s Gavin Casey to talk us through what happened. He was ringside on the night and wrote the definitive examination of the aftermath of the win for The42.ie.

Joining him in studio is presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, who also interviews longtime boxing US-based promoter Lou DiBella about the boxing world, Katie’s win, and how judging works. 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan, and featured The42.ie reporter Gavan Casey and and Donal Hickey. Design by Palash Somani.

Aoife Barry
