Have you seen 17-year-old Kayleigh O'Brien? She's been missing since Monday

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED the public to help trace 17-year-old Kayleigh O’Brien who is missing from the Blanchardstown area, of Dublin 15.

She was last seen on Monday, gardaí said.

Kayleigh is described as being 5ft 7in tall with a slim build. Kayleigh also has long, dark brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing. She is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”