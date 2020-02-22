This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have you seen 17-year-old Kayleigh O'Brien? She's been missing since Monday

She was last seen on Monday.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 1:51 PM
1 hour ago 15,017 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5017886

Kayleigh O Brien Photograph Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED the public to help trace 17-year-old Kayleigh O’Brien who is missing from the Blanchardstown area, of Dublin 15.

She was last seen on Monday, gardaí said.

Kayleigh is described as being 5ft 7in tall with a slim build. Kayleigh also has long, dark brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing. She is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie