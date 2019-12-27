This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 December, 2019
15 killed and dozens injured in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 49 survivors were taken to hospital in the city of Almaty.

By Press Association Friday 27 Dec 2019, 8:49 AM
Police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

A KAZAKH PLANE with 98 people aboard has crashed shortly after take-off, killing at least 15 people, officials in the city of Almaty said.

At least 49 survivors were taken to hospital.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-storey building after take-off from Almaty International Airport.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got under way immediately following the crash.

Around 1,000 people were working at the snow-covered site of the crash. The weather in Almaty was clear, with mild sub-zero temperatures.

Footage showed the front of the broken-up fuselage rammed a house, and the rear of the plane lying in the field next to the airport.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

It was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country’s authorities said.

In 2009, all Kazakh airlines — with the exception of the flagship carrier Air Astana — were banned from operating in the European Union because they did not meet international safety standards. The ban was lifted in 2016.

