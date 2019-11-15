This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 November, 2019
'Come on guys, turn the page': Head of KBC group hits out 'annoying' tracker mortgage scandal

More than 40,000 people were affected by the scandal.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 Nov 2019, 8:55 AM
22 minutes ago 1,906 Views 12 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

THE HEAD OF Belgian bank KBC has hit out at the Irish Central Bank for measures it has taken against lenders for overcharging thousands of customers on their mortgages.

KBC Group CEO Johan Thijs described the tracker mortgage scandal as “annoying” during a conference call about the bank’s results for the third quarter yesterday.

He also called on the Irish regulator to move on from the scandal and insisted the bank had learned from its mistakes, saying that the lender had set aside €14m for an expected fine from the Central Bank.

“What is still an annoying thing is all tracker mortgage stuff. Honestly, I would recommend to [the] Central Bank of Ireland: come on, guys, turn the page,” Thijs said.

“Let’s focus on doing business. We’ve learned our lessons, we know what to do. Let’s now stop doing all the nitty gritty stuff, which is an administrative hampering of the development of the financial institution and the financial market as a whole in Ireland.

“Let’s turn that page and really go and do business.”

An investigation by the Central Bank found more than 40,000 customers were impacted by the scandal, which saw them refused the right to return to tracker loans by Irish banks during the economic downturn.

In the worst cases, people lost their homes because of their lenders’ failings. The Central Bank subsequently issued around €700m in fines to the five banks responsible.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, chief executive of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland Brian Hayes described Thijs’ comments as “unfortunate”, but also claimed that they expressed a frustration among banks about the scandal.

“I am not going to defend what the banks did, [and] the banks do not defend what they did. But we need to move to a healthy new position,” he said.

However, financial adviser Padraic Kissane – who represented many of those impacted by the scandal – told Morning Ireland that Thijs’ comments were insensitive and lacked empathy.

“What concerns me here is that there are people who were affected to such a degree that they can’t simply flip a page as he would like everybody to do here,” he said.

“They have to live with the consequences of this.”

