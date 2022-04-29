#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 29 April 2022
Advertisement

KBC Bank extends its account closure notice to six months

The original timeframe was 90 days;

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 Apr 2022, 7:46 AM
14 minutes ago 760 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5750651
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

KBC BANK HAS said that it will extend the notice period for accounts being closed for another six months, as it withdraws from the Irish market. 

Both Ulster Bank and KBC are winding down their operations in Ireland, leaving Bank of Ireland, AIB and Permanent TSB to fill the gap in a landscape that has been described as the “biggest logistical change in the history of Irish banking”.

The Central Bank called a meeting of Ireland’s main banks to discuss how “more needs to be done” to support customers affected by KBC Bank and Ulster Bank’s planned departures from the market.

The banks have been told they must protect consumers, including assisting vulnerable customers, as many close their accounts and switch to a new bank.

KBC Bank said this morning that it understands that changing bank accounts involves “significant time and effort” from customers.

“We are also fully aware of the apprehension around the volume of customers that will be seeking to open new current accounts and the challenge to the market that presents,” the Belgian bank.

It is our determination to meet our responsibilities and to minimise to the greatest extent possible, the inconvenience caused to our customers. Accordingly, KBC Bank Ireland has decided to extend the notice period for the closure of current accounts from 90 days to six months.

Related Read

23.03.21 Opinion: We need to get real, branch banking as we know it is gone

KBC Bank said it would start issuing the first batch of account closure notification letters in June and customers communicated with will have six months to close their accounts.

These letters will issue on a rolling basis this year and into early 2023.

KBC will provide reminders to customers during this period through a combination of letters, emails and SMS messages. 

KBC Bank has around 130,000 current accounts that are either active or have a balance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

For more details, you can read KBC’s FAQ page on this issue here.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie