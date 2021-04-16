KBC in talks with Bank of Ireland as it signals plans to exit Irish market

KBC BANK IRELAND has entered into talks with Bank of Ireland which could lead to BOI acquiring “substantially all” of KBC’s performing loan assets and liabilities.

This could result in KBC’s withdrawal from the Irish market.

KBC said this purchase is “subject to customary due diligence, further negotiation and agreement of final terms and binding documentation”.

KBC’s remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio is not part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a type of agreement between the two banks.

The bank said it is analysing this portfolio and reviewing its options for divestment.

The Central Bank’s Deputy Governor of prudential regulation, Ed Sibley, said the Central Bank’s supervision will ensure “affected customers are protected and treated fairly and that the banks are operating safely and soundly”.

“We do understand that there will be concerns that this transaction, if it goes ahead, will result in a further reduction in the level of competition in the Irish retail banking sector, and a reduction in choice for consumers,” Sibley said in a statement.

“Competitive pressures can clearly have an effect on the functioning of the financial system and the achievement of the Central Bank’s aim for it to sustainably serve the needs of the people and businesses of Ireland.”

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has described the possibility of KBC leaving the Irish market as “regrettable” and a “very significant event for the Irish banking sector, its staff and customers”.

“Our thoughts immediately turn to KBC’s staff and the impact of this decision for them,” Donohoe said in a statement.

“The news that discussions have commenced with Bank of Ireland regarding substantially all of the performing loan assets and liabilities is welcome. It is my hope that these negotiations are concluded quickly and prioritise the continuation of financial services for these customers and the preservation of jobs.”

While the discussions are ongoing with BOI, KBC said it “remains committed to offering its retail banking and insurance services of the highest level”.

“There is no impact on KBC Bank Ireland customers’ products or services and they do not need to take any action as a result of this announcement,” a joint statement from the two banks said.

The statement said existing customers do not need to take any action as a result of this announcement.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland programme, the CEO of KBC Bank Ireland Peter Roebben said it is “very, very early days” in the discussions between the two banks.

Roebben said KBC has “not reached any conclusions” and has to “consider this further” before making any set agreements.

KBC group CEO Johan Thijs said: “Given the challenging operational context for European banks and after careful consideration, we have reached an agreement with Bank of Ireland Group regarding the potential sale to Bank of Ireland Group of substantially all of the performing loan assets and liabilities of KBC Bank Ireland.”

The group CEO of Bank of Ireland Francesca McDonagh said: “This MOU complements our strategy to grow our business in Ireland, and supports the investments we are making in the transformation of our systems and digital banking services.

“We would be very pleased to provide KBC Ireland customers with a good home, and look forward to progressing our discussions with KBC over the coming period.”