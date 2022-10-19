Finance Committee hears update from KBC and Ulster Bank ahead of market withdrawal

KBC BANK IRELAND has told TDs and Senators that just 10% of current accounts have been closed by its customers since May.

KBC and Ulster Bank appeared before the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform this afternoon to issue an update on their withdrawal from the Irish market.

CEO of KBC Frank Jansen told the committee in his opening statement that the bank will begin the first wave of closures of inactive current accounts in December. The process will continue in four-week cycles until August 2023.

“I’m happy to report that in partnership with our customers and supported by our dedicated team, we are making progress and account closures are tracking materially ahead of our plan,” Jansen said.

Having told the committee in May that it estimated that 52,000 of its 130,000 current account holders may need to open a new account or move to a new provider, the bank has since revised that estimate down by 25% to 39,000.

Jansen told the committee that 55% of all current accounts customers have now received account closure notices, and that these notices will continue to be issued into the first quarter of next year.

He said there has been a 110% increase in current accounts with a zero balance, with an overall reduction of 26% in current account balances since May, while the number of direct debits is reducing at a rate of 3,000 per week.

“Another key indicator of activity is the level of social welfare payments being made into current accounts, that has decreased by 32% from May to September, with just 8,500 accounts remaining in receipt of social welfare payments,” Jansen said.

He also said the bank has been informed that the Minister for Finance has instructed that the ministerial order confirming his approval of the transfer of loan assets and deposits to Bank of Ireland be drafted.

“Subject to the completion of the remaining procedural steps, the transfer is anticipated to take place in early 2023,” he said.

KBC has increased the volume of staff dedicated to serving customers by 60% in its contact centre and 25% in its operations centres.

Jansen said the bank’s hubs and branches will remain open to support with switching or closing accounts until after customers have transferred to Bank of Ireland.

“We have a dedicated care team for customers who may need some extra help and support during this time. Our care team has a wealth of experience supporting customers with different needs, and continues to support vulnerable customers to the current account closure process,” he added.

All five retail banks also have dedicated phonelines in place for customers affected by the withdrawal to help them to move their accounts.

Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard told the committee that 71% of personal current account customers who received their first formal notification to close their accounts in April and May have either closed or materially wound down the activity in their current account or left it inactive.

Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard before the Oireachtas Committee on Finance.

“We have contacted most of the remaining of these customers as a final reminder and most are reporting that they have either opened a new account elsewhere and are in the process of moving their payments to their new account,” she said.

Howard said that over the last four weeks, the bank has made approximately 10,000 calls a week and successfully contacted an average of 6,000 customers a week on these calls.

She said the majority of customers have said they already have taken action and have a new account open and have to complete the transfer of their transactions.

“A small percentage tell us they will now take action and a very small number of customers have asked us for more time due to personal circumstances,” Howard said.

“We have now written to the vast majority of customers who need to close their account, which means almost every customer has begun their six month notice period which some more advanced than others,” she said.

She said the number of new accounts opening indicates that the supports put in place by other financial providers are working.

Ulster Bank recently extended the deadline for customers whose accounts are due to become non-operational to 4 November.

Howard said that if customers need more support, “which may or may not mean more time, we can provide that– they just need to let us know what they need”.

“If a customer is still reliant on their account after their six months’ notice is over, we will try to make contact with them again to ensure they have all the requirements they need to complete their move to a new bank or a new service provider,” she said.

“We will not freeze or close their accounts at this time but it’s essential that these customers continue the process of moving to another service provider.”

She said if the bank freezes an account that a customer is still reliant on, it can temporarily reverse the freeze and get the account for a short time.

Speaking ahead of the committee, Cathaoirleach Deputy John McGuinness said the impending withdrawal of both banks continues to cause “considerable stress” for customers who have to move their accounts and business to alternative banks.

“The Committee remains concerned by the impact this is having on customers, in particular problems relating to the transfer of direct debits, and we look forward to hearing a positive update from the representatives of Ulster Bank and KBC on these and related matters,” McGuinness said.