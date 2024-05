TWO MEN HAVE been charged as part of the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

The two are due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

The teenager was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January, 2020.

Some of his remains were found in a number of locations across Dublin in the following days.

Last year, two men were convicted of assisting in the murder.

Another man who cleaned up the site where the teenager was murdered was jailed in 2022.