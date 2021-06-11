Men accused of Keane Mulready-Woods murder to go on trial at Special Criminal Court

TWO MEN CHARGED with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda will go on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court following an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Michael O’Donovan solicitor, acting for the DPP, told Justice Tony Hunt at the three-judge court that Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth has been charged at the District Court with the teen’s murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on an unknown date between 11 and 14 January, 2020.

Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and at Rathmullan Park, is charged with the same offence. Neither man was required to appear before the court this morning but will be required to attend next Friday, 18 June.

Crosby is in custody while Cruise is on bail.

O’Donovan said the DPP was applying for both men to be tried at court one of the Special Criminal Court. Mr Justice Hunt granted the application.

No date has yet been set for their trials.

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, more remains were found in the burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

The torso was discovered 14 months later hidden in an overgrown ravine during an extensive search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park on 11 March.