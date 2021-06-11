#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 11 June 2021
Advertisement

Men accused of Keane Mulready-Woods murder to go on trial at Special Criminal Court

Keane Mulready-Woods died aged 17 in January.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 11 Jun 2021, 12:50 PM
58 minutes ago 2,417 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5464007
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO MEN CHARGED with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda will go on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court following an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Michael O’Donovan solicitor, acting for the DPP, told Justice Tony Hunt at the three-judge court that Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth has been charged at the District Court with the teen’s murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on an unknown date between 11 and 14 January, 2020.

Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and at Rathmullan Park, is charged with the same offence. Neither man was required to appear before the court this morning but will be required to attend next Friday, 18 June.

Crosby is in custody while Cruise is on bail.

O’Donovan said the DPP was applying for both men to be tried at court one of the Special Criminal Court. Mr Justice Hunt granted the application.

No date has yet been set for their trials.

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Two days later, more remains were found in the burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

The torso was discovered 14 months later hidden in an overgrown ravine during an extensive search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park on 11 March.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie