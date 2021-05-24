Two men charged with murder of Keane Mulready-Woods to face trial in Special Criminal Court

TWO MEN CHARGED with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Drogheda have been sent forward to face trial in the non jury three-judge Special Criminal Court.

Paul Crosby (25) and Gerard Cruise (47), both with addresses in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, were served with the books of evidence at a sitting of Drogheda District Court, sitting at Dundalk Courthouse this morning.

Both men are charged with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods at a house in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, Co Louth on a date unknown between January 11 and 14, 2020.

Crosby appeared via video link to have the book of evidence served upon him while Cruise – who was granted High Court bail in February – appeared before the court in person.

Detective Sergeant Peter Cooney of Drogheda Garda Station served two volumes of the books of evidence on each of the accused.

State solicitor Fergus Mullen told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) applied to the three-judge court on 18 January to make an order under Section 49 of the Offences Against the State Act that the defendants be tried before the Special Criminal Court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan formally sent the accused forward to a sitting of the Special Criminal Court.

Judge McKiernan gave both accused the formal alibi notice cautioning them if they intend to use an alibi in their defence they must notify the prosecution within 14 days.

The judge granted a Section 56 order to include videos of the interviews gardaí conducted with the two accused.

The judge granted Crosby’s solicitor Dermot Monahan and Cruise’s solicitor Eleanor Kelly free legal aid and assigned each solicitor one junior and one senior counsel due to the seriousness of the charges.

Both solicitors are to be notified of the date when both accused will appear before the Special Criminal Court.

Crosby, who was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit was remanded in custody and Cruise, who was wearing a black and maroon coloured jacket and black trousers, remains on High Court bail.

Keane, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on January 12, 2020. The following day, some of the teen’s dismembered body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.