Keane Mulready-Woods murder: Unverified images on social media causing 'distress' for his family

A tent is placed in front of the burnt out car in Ballybough, where remains were discovered yesterday.

A tent is placed in front of the burnt out car in Ballybough, where remains were discovered yesterday.

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods are investigating reports of images and videos circulating on social messaging apps.

These images are unverified at this time, Gardaí said, and asked people not to share them.

“They are distressing to Keane’s family and, if verified, are disrespectful images of the deceased,” Gardaí said in a statement.

They said that they also “provide false support to the perpetrators of this brutal crime”.

The Dublin teenager’s remains were first discovered in the Moatview area of Coolock on Monday night. More of his remains were subsequently discovered in a burnt-out car at Trinity Terrace, near Croke Park, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí are continuing to carry out forensic tests on a home in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, which they believe might have been used to house the teenage victim.

Detectives are probing the theory that the teenager got too deeply involved in the ongoing feud in Drogheda and carried out attacks on the homes of gang rivals.

Anyone with information as to the origin of such material is asked to contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

- with reporting from Garreth MacNamee