This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keane Mulready-Woods murder: Unverified images on social media causing 'distress' for his family

Gardaí issued a notice asking people not to share the images, as it provides “false support” to the perpetrators.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 11:29 AM
6 minutes ago 1,289 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4967789
A tent is placed in front of the burnt out car in Ballybough, where remains were discovered yesterday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
A tent is placed in front of the burnt out car in Ballybough, where remains were discovered yesterday.
A tent is placed in front of the burnt out car in Ballybough, where remains were discovered yesterday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods are investigating reports of images and videos circulating on social messaging apps.

These images are unverified at this time, Gardaí said, and asked people not to share them.

“They are distressing to Keane’s family and, if verified, are disrespectful images of the deceased,” Gardaí said in a statement.

They said that they also “provide false support to the perpetrators of this brutal crime”.

The Dublin teenager’s remains were first discovered in the Moatview area of Coolock on Monday night. More of his remains were subsequently discovered in a burnt-out car at Trinity Terrace, near Croke Park, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí are continuing to carry out forensic tests on a home in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, which they believe might have been used to house the teenage victim.

Related Read

16.01.20 Investigations continue into 'shocking' murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods

Detectives are probing the theory that the teenager got too deeply involved in the ongoing feud in Drogheda and carried out attacks on the homes of gang rivals.

Anyone with information as to the origin of such material is asked to contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

- with reporting from Garreth MacNamee

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie