From art to fitness, here's how to keep your kids entertained online during social distancing

SOCIAL DISTANCING IS no joke at the best of times, but add children – and working parents – into the mix and things can get pretty complicated.

Without school to go to, keeping kids occupied is being left up to busy parents.

But in the spirit of creativity and collaboration, in recent days experts have been stepping into the breach online.

Teachers, authors and creators have been providing moments of respite for parents, with online classes, shows and creativity prompts.

Here are some that you could check out today.

Irish author Oliver Jeffers is reading one of his books every day, and livestreaming it. You can watch here at 6pm daily.

I will be reading one of my books every weekday, and talking about some of the things that went into making it. We are all at home, but none of us are alone. Let’s be bored together.

Here’s a writing prompt generator, for children in primary/lower secondary English:

For anyone teaching upper primary/lower secondary English or on lockdown with writerly kids, here's a writing-prompt randomizer @coderjerk and I made. Prompt suggestions welcome ❤️📝https://t.co/YCjXkrXU7P — Dr Nollid (@altkrelb) March 16, 2020 Source: Dr Nollid /Twitter

The Irish author Sarah Webb is hosting #CreativeBursts – daily writing games, story prompts and word fun, in association with the Museum of Literature Ireland.

Here’s the first one from Monday.

I’m delighted to announce #CreativeBursts - daily writing games, story prompts and word fun. There will be a video + linked downloadables and it will all be available on @MoLI_Museum website from Mon (+ every week day) at 1pm. Thanks to MoLI for their support! #BrightSparksMoLI pic.twitter.com/euNmRoIWUP — Sarah Webb (@sarahwebbishere) March 13, 2020 Source: Sarah Webb /Twitter

There will be a video + linked downloadables and it will all be available on @MoLI_Museum – the Museum of Literature Ireland – every week day at 1pm. You can follow along using this hashtag: #BrightSparksMoLI

Poetry Ireland is making poetry resources for teachers available on its website, including lesson plans. They are for both primary and secondary school students. Find them all here.

For kids who need to burn off energy or who love to dance, Kenneth Giles has set up online fitness, exercise and dance classes for all ages on IGTV and FB at his Eclipse Stage School on Facebook and Instagram.

Boxer Eric Donovan is also a offering fitness class online via his Facebook page, and says it’s suitable for parents and kids.

Check out my Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan Facebook page tomorrow at 4pm. Free Facebook Live Workout for everyone, get the kids involved too, no excuses! 💪🏻👊🏻

A #COVIDー19 stress buster!! 🥊⚡ pic.twitter.com/KBxyaQwEe0 — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@eric_donovan60) March 15, 2020 Source: Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan /Twitter

Websites/apps

BorrowBox

Libraries might be closed, but you can still access books through the BorrowBox app:

Great news! It's now possible to join the library online & use @BorrowBox straight away!

Just go to https://t.co/ulfNYdRM4P, complete the registration, set a PIN and you'll be able to log in to Borrowbox with those details to download eBooks and audiobooks #TakeACloserLook pic.twitter.com/wQEGPWJXxo — Libraries Ireland (@LibrariesIre) March 16, 2020 Source: Libraries Ireland /Twitter

Twinkl

This education learning resources site is offering free accounts due to the coronavirus. They also have special school closure packs on offer across all levels.

Find out more on the website.

Do you have any other recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.