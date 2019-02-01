Keeping Up Appearances actor Clive Swift dies aged 82

Swift starred opposite Patricia Routledge in Keeping Up Appearances. Source: Youtube.com

ACTOR CLIVE SWIFT, best-known for his role as Richard Bucket in BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 82.

Swift passed away peacefully at home following a short illness, his family said in a statement today.

Born in Liverpool in 1936, Swift acted with the Royal Shakespeare Company before being cast as Richard in the BBC ONE sitcom.

Keeping Up Appearances saw Swift in the role of ever-patient husband Richard opposite Patricia Routledge’s Hyacinth Bucket, a middle class social climber with ideas above her station.

The sitcom ran between 1990 and 1995 and featured a cast of characters alongside the Buckets – pronounced Bouquet by the increasingly desperate and often-thwarted Hyacinth – including her sisters Rose and Daisy and work-shy brother-in-law Onslow.

We’re sad to hear that Clive Swift, star of many BBC shows including Keeping Up Appearances, has died. pic.twitter.com/ssfXHT5Xdo — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 1, 2019

Following the sitcom, Swift made appearances in Doctor Who and Midsomer Murders.

He was married to novelist Margaret Drabble from 1960 to 1975. Their daughter, Rebecca, passed away in 2017.

Swift is survived by their two sons, Adam and Joe.