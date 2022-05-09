#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

Keir Starmer says he'll resign if he is fined for alleged lockdown breaches

UK police have reopened an investigation into an event Starmer attended in Durham which was dubbed ‘Beer-gate’ by critics.

By Press Association Monday 9 May 2022, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 5,847 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5759013
Image: PA
Image: PA

KEIR STARMER SAID that his integrity “requires” him to resign if he is given a fixed-penalty notice for breaching Covid laws.

Starmer attended an event in a Labour party office Durham in April 2021 with colleagues when he was filmed having a drink and a takeaway curry was ordered.

At the time of the event, interacting indoors with people from other households was banned, unless it was in a work setting.

Durham Police announced yesterday that they had reopened an investigation to determine if Starmer and his colleagues had broken the law.

In a statement at 4pm, the UK Labour leader said that he followed Covid regulations at all times, and did not break the law during the eighty-minute dinner, as it was part of his work schedule.

Starmer added that his mother-in-law died during the pandemic and he and his wife were unable to provide her father with the support they wished.

“The idea that I would then casually break those rules is wrong, and frankly I don’t believe those accusing me believe it themselves,” he said.

“They are just trying to feed cynicism, so the public to believe all politicians are the same. But I am here to say they are not.”

Conservative party officials have accused Starmer of hypocrisy due to Labour’s strict criticism of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s social gatherings at 10 Downing Street during the pandemic -dubbed ‘Partygate’.

When Starmer was asked if he had been wrong to call for Johnson’s resignation he replied: “I’m setting out my position in relation to the events of the last few days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Prime Minister has chosen not to resign, notwithstanding that, not only has he broken the law that he made, but 50 fines being imposed in relation to the workplace that he is responsible for.”

The Labour party’s deputy leader, Angela Raynor, was also in attendance at the party and announced that she too would resign if Durham Police fine her.

 “Eating during a long day’s work was not against the rules. We have a Prime Minister who has been found to have broken the rules, lied about it and then been fined,” she said.

“If I were issued with a fine, I would do the decent thing and step down.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie