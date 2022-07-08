#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 July 2022
Labour leader Keir Starmer won't be fined over lockdown breaches

The British Labour leadership duo had vowed to quit if police had taken action against them.

By Press Association Friday 8 Jul 2022, 12:47 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRITAIN’S LABOUR LEADER Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have not been handed fixed-penalty notices for allegedly breaching lockdown regulations on a trip to Durham last year, police have said.

Both had previously promised to step down if they were found to have broken the rules during a visit to the city in April 2021, ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.

Starmer was videoed drinking a bottle of beer over a takeaway curry with colleagues in the offices of Mary Foy MP.

It later emerged Rayner was also at the gathering, dubbed “beergate” by some.

At the time of the alleged gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who announced yesterday he is to stand down -, his wife Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those from the British government to have already been fined for breaking Covid laws. 

