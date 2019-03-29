Boyzone singer Keith Duffy hospitalised before show in Bangkok

BOYZONE SINGER KEITH Duffy was hospitalised in Thailand before he was due to go on stage as part of the band’s reunion tour.

The Irish boyband are in Asia as part of their Thank You and Goodnight tour and Duffy “took ill” before they could perform in Bangkok’s Thunder Dome arena.

A statement from Boyzone posted to Instagram said that Duffy was taken to hospital but did not say when he would return to the tour.

The remaining three members of the group performed the gig without Duffy and thanked the crowd for their support.

“@OfficialKeithDuffy was taken ill before the gig here in Bangkok this evening and has been admitted to hospital on the advice of the local medical team. Our brother will be back on his feet as soon as possible and we thank you for all your wonderful support in the meantime,” the band said on Instagram.

The tour is being touted as a 25th anniversary for the Irish band and Duffy posted a number of updates to social media upon arriving in Bangkok.

“Just arrived in Bangkok, going through security. Everybody’s a little bit tired because they partied too much in Hong Kong. And I don’t think it’s going to be any different in Bangkok,” Duffy said in a post on Instagram.