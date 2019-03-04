PRODIGY FRONTMAN KEITH Flint has died aged 49.

The vocalist was found dead at his home in Essex this morning.

Essex Police said in a statement: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday, March 4.

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Flint was originally a dancer with the rave/dance group, but went on to perform vocals on their two biggest hits in the 1990s: Firestarter and Breathe.

His band, founded by keyboardist Liam Howlett during the English underground rave scene at the start of that decade, went on to become a multi-million outfit, headlining arena shows and festivals.

They were an extremely popular live draw in Ireland throughout their late 90s-early 2000s heyday, and most recently headlined the closing night of last year’s Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.

Alongside Howlett and fellow vocalist Maxim, Flint was one of three core members of The Prodigy throughout the group’s 29 year career.

They had recently returned from a tour of Australia and were due to start their first headlining tour of the US in a decade this May.

- With reporting from Michelle Hennessy