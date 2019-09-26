This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Co Tyrone man (61) sentenced for committing sexual offence against 8-year-old girl

Keith Lindsay was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court earlier today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 10:11 PM
Downpatrick Crown Court
Image: Google Street View
A CO TYRONE man has been convicted for committing a sexual offence against an eight-year-old girl. 

Keith Lindsay (61) was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court earlier today to two years and four months imprisonment. 

Lindsay pleaded guilty to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and breaching a sexual offences prevention order. 

Half of his sentence is to be served in custody and half on licence. 

The offence against the child occurred in Castlewellan Forrest Park on 26 July 2018 while the girl was camping with her family.

Lindsay is now subject to a sexual offences prevention order for an indefinite time period, is on the sex offender’s register for 10 years and is banned from working with children and vulnerable. 

A forfeiture order was also issued for Lindsay’s vehicle and bike and the proceeds will go to charity.

“The judge praised the bravery of the girl, aged just eight, who got away from Lindsay, taking her little brother with her to safety,” PSNI Detective Constable Micky Meehan said.

“The girl’s family must also be commended as seeing something like this through the criminal justice process can never be easy. Throughout this difficult time they have displayed immense courage and fortitude throughout,” he said. 

Anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse is being asked to contact the PSNI on 101.

