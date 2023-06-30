Dublin youngster Jack Marley upsets Spain to reach Paris Olympics and European Games final

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
YOUNG DUBLIN HEAVYWEIGHT Jack Marley has produced a sensational defeat of Spain’s Enmanuel Reyes Pla to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics and reach the 92kg European Games final in Poland.
The 20-year-old Sallynoggin man, a product of Monkstown BC and a European U22 champion last year, came from behind to earn a 4-1 split decision over Reyes Pla.
Marley was unfortunate to drop the first round on four of the five judges’ scorecards, but he stormed into the ascendancy in the second to win it by the same score.
Entering the final round, three judges had it level, with Marley up on one card and Reyes Pla up on the other.
It was the Dubliner, though, who seized his moment, dominating the last three minutes to sweep the round and book his ticket to Paris.
Marley, who had already become the first Irish heavyweight in 76 years to secure a major international medal, will fight for European gold on Saturday against Italy’s reigning European champion and two-time World Championship silver medallist Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.
Earlier, the already Paris-bound Kellie Harrington also reached another European final as she defeated her fellow Olympic champion and current professional boxer Estelle Mossely of France on a unanimous decision.
In a battle between the Rio and Tokyo gold medallists at lightweight (60kg), Harrington was imperious, powering through to Saturday’s final against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia.
The reigning Olympic champ started strongly, taking the first round 4-1. Harrington, 33, swept the second, all but assuring her place in Saturday’s decider, before taking her foot off the gas in the third — and still winning it 3-2.
Mosselly turned professional in 2018 and has a 11-1 record. She returned to the amateur ranks earlier this year for a shot at a home Paris Games.
Speaking afterwards, Harrington said: “I was nervous going in there but also felt excited. It’s the best with the best and that always makes you perform a little bit better. I felt good in there, so I’m happy enough.”
There was disappointment, however, for Sligo breakout Dean Clancy, who bowed out at 63.5kg at the semi-final stage.
Clancy, 21, was beaten on a unanimous decision by France’s three-time world champion Sofiane Oumiha, albeit all three rounds were highly competitive.
The Irishman had already assured himself of a spot at his first Olympic Games next summer and departs Poland with bronze, his first major international medal in the adult ranks.
