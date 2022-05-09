#Open journalism No news is bad news

Kellie Harrington is set to be awarded the Freedom of Dublin City

LGBT activist Ailbhe Smyth and cyberpsychology expert Professor Mary Aiken are also set to be conferred with the honour.

By Céimin Burke Monday 9 May 2022, 7:10 PM
Harrington is receiving the award in recognition of her community work and sporting achievements.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL winning boxer Kellie Harrington is set to receive the Freedom of Dublin City for her community work and sporting achievements. 

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland nominated the north inner city native at a meeting of Dublin City Council this evening.

The Lord Mayor said Harrington was chosen for the honour for “her unstinting work in the community, her caring exemplar and role modelling for young people and for her sporting achievements.” 

Academic and LGBT activist Ailbhe Smyth and cyberpsychology expert Professor Mary Aiken – who campaigns for safer online environments – are also set to be conferred with the honour.

The Lord Mayor said, “I am honoured and privileged to propose these three women for Dublin City’s highest award, the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin. They have made a significant contribution to our city and indeed our country.”

The trio will join a host of other prominent figures who received the capital city’s highest award, including former Dublin Football Manager Kevin Heffernan, broadcaster Gay Byrne, John F Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela and Mother Teresa.

Jim Gavin and Dr Tony Holohan were the last people to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2020 and 2021. 

The conferral ceremony will take place at the Mansion House on 11 June.

Ancient duties of a Freeman or Freewoman of Dublin include being ready to defend the city from attack and joining the city militia at short notice.

Amongst the ancient privileges is the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections. 

