Kellie Harrington's open-top bus tour will travel through her Dublin neighbourhood today

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST Kellie Harrington will make a victorious return to Ireland today and will travel through her local community on an open-top bus this afternoon.

The 31-year-old is travelling from Tokyo alongside bronze medallist Aidan Walsh and the rest of Team Ireland’s remaining Olympians.

The team is set to arrive at Dublin Airport around lunchtime, however people are being urged not to travel to the airport due to Covid-19.

After landing in Dublin, Harrington will make her way home atop a double-decker, which is scheduled to bring her down Portland Row, the North Inner City street on which she grew up.

Dublin City Council is encouraging only local people to line the streets for the occasion.

The council has also approved the lighting of the five lamps landmark to acknowledge Harrington’s achievement.

The bus tour is set to start from the Clonliffe House pub in Ballybough at 5pm. It will then move onwards towards Summerhill before making its way down Harrington’s home street of Portland Row.

The bus will then continue onto Portland Place, Killarney Street and Sean McDermott Street. It will then turn back towards Summerhill and drive on to North Strand.

Harrington is Ireland’s ninth gold-winning medallist in Olympic history.

The medal winning rowing team returned to Ireland nine days ago after their competition ended in Tokyo.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan won gold in the lightweight double sculls, while the women’s four of Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, and Aifric Keogh won bronze.