Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies aged 57

KELLY PRESTON, ACTRESS and wife of actor John Travolta, has died aged 57 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Preston is best-known for film roles in movies likes Twins and Jerry Maguire and married Travolta in 1991.

The Hawaiian-born actress had been receiving treatment for breast cancer and Travolta wrote in an Instagram post this morning that she had passed away.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” the actor wrote.

My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.

Preston and Travolta had three children together, Ella Bleu, Benjamin and Jett, who passed away 11 years ago aged 6.