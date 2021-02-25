Kelsey Grammer to star in Frasier reboot

KELSEY GRAMMER WILL be reprising his role as Dr Frasier Crane in a reboot of the much-loved comedy for the new streaming platform Paramount Plus.

Grammer starred in the Seattle-based show that ran for 11 seasons until 2004, with Frasier winning a total of 37 Emmy and a legion of fans before it came to an end.

“Frasier’s back – and he’s more exactly the same than ever,” ViacomCBS said in a statement announcing its new streaming service Paramount Plus.

A number of recent comedy revivals have returned with original cast members but the streaming service didn’t confirm if David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin will be joining Grammer, and have remained tight-lipped about everything else.

Actor John Mahoney, who played Marty Crane in the show, died in 2018 aged 77.

No release date was given the reboot, but Frasier itself was a spin-off show with Grammer’s character being one of the members of the ensemble cast that made up 80s sitcom Cheers. Grammar also appeared as the character in 90s sitcom Wings.

Paramount Plus says it will offer over 50 original series across scripted dramas, kids, reality, comedy, music, sports, news and documentaries in the next two years. You can see the full list of shows here.

No word yet on when the service is launching in Ireland but it will be available in some European countries from 25 March, but ViacomCBS has promised rollouts in additional markets.