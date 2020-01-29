'He's missed so much': Fresh appeal 10 years on from murder of 26-year-old Kenneth Fetherston

THE PARENTS OF a 26-year-old man who was murdered 10 years ago have made a renewed appeal for information.

On Tuesday 22 September 2009, Kenneth Fetherston left his apartment in Tallaght at 8.30am in a red Honda Civic.

He travelled to Luke Lawlor’s filling station, Balrothery, Tallaght and Hi-Spec Repairs at Landy’s industrial estate (which has since closed). He was last seen at this garage at 9.30am.

Kenneth’s car (registration 93-D-44862) was discovered four days later in a lay-by on the N11, between Arklow and Gorey. Gardaí believe the car was abandoned there between 11pm on Tuesday 22 September and 10am on Wednesday 23 September.

His remains were discovered on Sunday 31 January 2010 by two members of the public walking in the Dublin mountains.

On RTÉ’s Crimecall last night, Kenneth’s parents Brian and Gráinne described the moment they discovered his body has been found.

“My phone rang and it was the gardaí telling me remains had been found on the side of the mountain,” Brian said.

The parents went to the scene in the Dublin mountains and eventually the remains were identified as Kenneth’s.

Brian and Gráinne last night described their ongoing pain and sense of loss at their son’s murder.

“The fact that it has gone on now 10 years is heartbreaking,” Brian said.

Kenneth’s daughter was just three years old when he was murdered.

Gráinne recalled Kenneth’s love for his family: “He just enjoyed live and lived for his family. A family has been left without a son, and his daughter, she never got to know her daddy.

The impact on our family [is that] we’re broken. His loss, his absence, he’s so much missed.

Brian added: “We’re only halfway through this nightmare at the moment. Ken was found. The second part now is getting justice for him.”

Kenneth’s parents are appealing directly to anyone with information about the murder to contact gardaí.

Crimestoppers and gardaí are also appealing for members of the public with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 250 025.

“Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details,” Crimestoppers chairman John Murphy said.

“The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure conviction. I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact.”