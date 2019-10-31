This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after sudden death in Kerry

The alarm was raised when the body of a man in his 60s was discovered in a ditch close to his car.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 10:44 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to come forward following the death of a man in his 60s in Kerry.  

Shortly before 7am on 24 October, officers received a report of a possible road traffic collision at Clonee, Tousist, off the main Kenmare to Castletownbere Road.

The alarm was raised when the body of a man in his 60s was discovered in a ditch close to his car.

Officers said that he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It’s believed his car, a black Renault Modus (registration 05-TN), was on the roadside from the previous night and had struck a ditch before coming to a stop.
 
A spokesman said: “The body of the deceased was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem examination was carried out. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.
 
“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone in the vicinity of Tousist between 9pm on the 23rd October and 7am on the 24th of October who may have observed an 05 TN registered black Renault Modus to contact them.

“Gardaí are also appealing to motorists with dash-cam footage recorded in the area during the times outlined to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.!
 
Enquires are ongoing.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

