This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kennel owner receives death threats after husky returned to owner wrapped in duct tape

The kennel claims it bundled up the dog to stop the spread of infection.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 6:51 PM
1 hour ago 18,636 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4605349
Image: RTÉ Liveline
Image: RTÉ Liveline

A KENNEL OWNER has said he is receiving death threats after a woman who left her dog with him while on holidays posted online that she returned to find out her dog had died and was wrapped up in duct tape. 

Kirsten Kinch said she travelled to Iceland with her family on 27 December and left her dog Nova with P&E Boarding Kennels and Cattery in Dublin for three days. 

Speaking earlier today on RTÉ’s Liveline, Kinch said Nova had an ongoing issue with colitis – an inflammatory bowel disease – which was being treated with steroids. She said Nova had been checked by a vet before she was left in the kennel. 

She said she told the kennel owners about Nova’s condition and gave information on her medication. 

Kinch said when she went to collect Nova she was in “complete shock” when they told her Nova had passed away.

The rescue dog was returned to Kirsten wrapped up in duct tape in a package.

She said staff told her that Nova had been found that morning with blood coming from her. 

She had been put in, I can only describe it as a black bin bag and she’d been kind of pushed into a ball and they’d gotten brown masking tape and just covered the bin bag with masking tape… I don’t know if you’ve seen a 25 kilo husky but they definitely don’t fit in the shape that we were given. 

Nova Liveline

When Kirsten brought the bundle to the vet, the microchip proved that it was indeed her husky.

After having had a post-mortem carried out, Kirsten learned that Nova had died of internal bleeding.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, kennel owner Paddy Cullen said they bundled up the dog after she died in order to stop the spread of the Parvo virus. 

Cullen said he found Nova dead the morning of the 31 December in a “big pool of blood” and had bled out from the rear end.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus which causes an infectious gastrointestinal illness in puppies and young dogs, and without treatment, it is potentially deadly. The symptoms for this are similar to colitis.

‘We’re gonna chop you and your kids up’

Cullen said that since Kinch shared her initial post on Facebook and appeared on the radio, they have received nothing but hate mail and death threats.

People are threatening to burn down my house. People are saying, ‘we’re gonna chop you and your kids up and put you in a bag’.

Cullen said that people have already started to boycott the kennels adding “my business has gone into the ground”.

Cullen claims that Kinch told him she would be in touch after the autopsy was carried, but said she never made contact.  

He said he plans to pursue harassment proceedings and has already given statements to the gardaí. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie