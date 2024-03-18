Gardaí arrest man (40s) on suspicion of murder of Kenneth Fetherston

A MAN IN his forties has been arrested today on suspicion of the murder of Kenneth Fetherston almost 15 years ago.

Kenneth disappeared on 22 September 2009 and his remains were discovered on 31 January 2010 at Military Road, Rathfarnham.

Since then an investigation has been ongoing at Tallaght Garda Station.

This morning investigating gardaí searched a private residence in the midlands and a male in his forties was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man is currently being held at a garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Kenneth was 26 years old when he was killed. On the morning of his disappearance he left his apartment in Tallaght at 8.30am in a red Honda Civic.

He travelled to Luke Lawlor’s filling station, Balrothery, Tallaght and Hi-Spec Repairs at Landy’s industrial estate (which has since closed). He was last seen at this garage at 9.30am.

Kenneth’s car was discovered four days later in a lay-by on the N11, between Arklow and Gorey.

His remains were discovered on Sunday 31 January 2010 by two members of the public walking in the Dublin mountains.

In 2020 his parents Brian and Gráinne made a renewed appeal for information.

Kenneth’s daughter was just three years old when he was murdered.