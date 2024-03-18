Advertisement
File photo Alamy Stock Photo
Tallaght

Gardaí arrest man (40s) on suspicion of murder of Kenneth Fetherston

Kenneth was reported missing in September 2009.
6.6k
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his forties has been arrested today on suspicion of the murder of Kenneth Fetherston almost 15 years ago.

Kenneth disappeared on 22 September 2009 and his remains were discovered on 31 January 2010 at Military Road, Rathfarnham. 

Since then an investigation has been ongoing at Tallaght Garda Station.

This morning investigating gardaí searched a private residence in the midlands and a male in his forties was arrested on suspicion of murder. 

The man is currently being held at a garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Kenneth was 26 years old when he was killed. On the morning of his disappearance he left his apartment in Tallaght at 8.30am in a red Honda Civic. 

He travelled to Luke Lawlor’s filling station, Balrothery, Tallaght and Hi-Spec Repairs at Landy’s industrial estate (which has since closed). He was last seen at this garage at 9.30am. 

Kenneth’s car was discovered four days later in a lay-by on the N11, between Arklow and Gorey.

His remains were discovered on Sunday 31 January 2010 by two members of the public walking in the Dublin mountains. 

In 2020 his parents Brian and Gráinne made a renewed appeal for information

Kenneth’s daughter was just three years old when he was murdered.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags