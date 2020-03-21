This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 21 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81

His family are planning a small private service “out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency.”

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 6:54 AM
31 minutes ago 6,424 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5053464

kenny-rogers Source: PA

COUNTRY SINGER KENNY Rogers has passed away at the age of 81, his family announced today. 

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10.25pm at the age of 81,” his family said in a statement. 

“In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world.”

Rogers is best known for his chart-topping hits like The Gambler, Lady, Islands In The Stream, Lucille, She Believes In Me, and Through the Years. 

entertainment-dolly-parton-telethon Kenny and Dolly performing together in 2016. Source: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

Rogers was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time Country Music Award winner, and a three-time Grammy Award winner among others.
 
His family said they are planning a small private service “out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency.”

His family added that they are looking forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.

Source: KennyRogersVEVO/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie