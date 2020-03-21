Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81

Source: PA

COUNTRY SINGER KENNY Rogers has passed away at the age of 81, his family announced today.

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10.25pm at the age of 81,” his family said in a statement.

“In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world.”

Rogers is best known for his chart-topping hits like The Gambler, Lady, Islands In The Stream, Lucille, She Believes In Me, and Through the Years.

Kenny and Dolly performing together in 2016. Source: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

Rogers was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time Country Music Award winner, and a three-time Grammy Award winner among others.



His family said they are planning a small private service “out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency.”

His family added that they are looking forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.