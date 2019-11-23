34 killed as villages swept away in Kenyan mudslides

Passengers from stranded vehicles stand next to debris in Kenya

AT LEAST 34 people have been killed in mudslides that occurred after heavy rains unleashed overnight floods in the western part of Kenya.

Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi said 17 people died in a mudslide in the village of Takmal in the Pokot Central district, while 12 others lost their lives in mudslides in the villages of Parua and Tapach in Pokot South.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said five other people died when their car was swept away on the road between Kitale and Lodwar after two rivers overflowed their banks.

“We are saddened to confirm that 12 people from Tapach and Parua in Pokot South, and 17 from Tamkal in Pokot Central lost their lives,” Matiang’i said in a statement.

“Our profound sympathies go to the families and friends of those who have been affected.”

Okello also said that two children were pulled out alive from the smashed wreckage of their mud-covered homes.

Matiangi added that the government had sent military and police helicopters to help those affected by the floods, but that the scope of the disaster was not yet clear.