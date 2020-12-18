Kerry babies: State apology and compensation expected in infamous case after 36 years

JOANNE HAYES IS expected to receive a State apology in the High Court owing to what happened to her in what became known as the Kerry Babies case.

Ms Hayes was accused of being the mother of a baby boy found stabbed to death on a beach in Cahirsiveen 36 years ago.

Two years ago she received an apology from gardaí but today is expected to receive a State apology and compensation for her treatment.

The infamous case began when the body of newborn, since referred to as Baby John, was found on White Strand in April 1984.

Ms Hayes, who lived over 75 km away in Abbeydorney, was accused of the murder after gardaí had heard that then 25-year- old had been pregnant but was not seen with a baby.

What we now had happened was that two babies died tragically around the same time in April 1984: one born to Ms Hayes in Abbeydorney, which did not survive the birth and one at the hand of an as-yet unknown person who stabbed the newborn multiple times.

Ms Hayes was accused of killing two babies after gardaí claimed they were both her children.

Owing to inconsistencies relating to blood types, gardaí at the time made the startling leap of claiming she became pregnant by two different men at the same time, a phenomenon known as superfecundation.

Ms Hayes and her family initially confessed to the murder but later withdrew the confessions, which they said were produced by coercion from gardaí, and said she had given birth to her baby, named Shane, at the family farm. Ms Hayes’ baby had died shortly after it was born and was buried on the farm.

After the charge of murder against Joanne Hayes was thrown out of court, the Kerry Babies Tribunal was set up to investigate the behaviour of the gardaí during the case.

The Tribunal has been strongly criticised for the way in which it handled the case, from not fairly examining the evidence to the way in which witnesses were questioned.

Despite a lack of forensic evidence, the Tribunal found that Ms Hayes had assaulted her newborn son with a bath brush, and choked him to death.

This finding was completely unsubstantiated and was made despite the fact that the former State Pathologist Dr John Harbison, who performed an autopsy was unable to determine the cause of Shane’s death.

Ms Hayes, and her siblings Edmund, Kathleen and Michael Hayes have now sought that the High Court declare all findings against them by the Tribunal to be unfounded and incorrect.