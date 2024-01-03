Kerry look sharp and hungry as they start 2024 with eye-catching win over Tipperary

Kerry 3-20

Tipperary 0-10

KERRY WERE COMFORTABLE winners in their opening encounter of the 2024 campaign, coming out 19-point winners over Tipperary in their first round Group B McGrath Cup tie.

The Kingdom got off to an explosive start to proceedings, netting two goals inside the opening five minutes. With less than a minute on the clock Graham O’Sullivan slipped a pass to Dylan Geaney wide open in space, and the Dingle man had time to steady himself before shooting past Even Comerford.

Paddy Creedon replied with a point to get Tipp on the board a minute later, but Kerry quickly struck for their second. Cillian Burke delivered a dropping ball inside for Geaney, who opted against calling for a mark and instead struck for goal. Comerford denied him with a point-blank save, but Killian Spillane was quickest to pounce on the rebound and palmed to the back of the net for Kerry’s second.

Kerry looked menacing in attack and led 2-2 to 0-2 at the quarter’s end, but lacked the finished product on occasion. After tallying six wides in the half, they would find their feet within the final minutes, Geaney’s point putting them 2-5 to 0-3 ahead.

At the other end, Stephen O’Connor was causing Kerry a headache, and three points late in the half left Tipperary’s deficit at six going into the interval, 2-7 to 0-7.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor made seven changes at the break to give players a vital 35 minutes of football to start the year. That change resulted in a sluggish start to the second period for Kerry, and O’Connor struck first blood for Tipp when he converted a free after 42 minutes.

Tipp were down to 14 following a black card and from that moment on, it was all Kerry. A third goal arrived with 47 minutes on the clock. Sean O’Brien played Gavin White through, and he played a superb ball across the goal where Joe O’Connor arrived at the back post to palm the ball into the net.

Sean O’Shea kicked six points following his cameo off the bench, Kerry looking sharp and hungry as they started 2024 with a statement result in Tralee.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (0-6, 2f, 2m), D Geaney (1-1), K Spillane (1-1, 1f), J O’Connor (1-0), M Burns, S O’Brien, D Roche (0-2 each) D Casey, B.D. O’Sullivan, P Murphy, R Buckley, A Spillane, C Geaney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: S O’Connor (0-8, 5fs, 1m), P Creedon, S Grogan (0-1 each).

Kerry

16. Sean Coffey (Beaufort)

2.Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks), 3. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 4. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Keith Evans (Keel), 11. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 14. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk), 15. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

Subs: Gavin White (Dr Crokes) for G O’Sullivan (h/t), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) for J Nagle (h/t), Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks) for C Burke (h/t), Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) for D Geaney (h/t), Ronan Buckley (Listry) for B.D. O’Sullivan (h/t), Dara Moynihan for M Burns (h/t), Conor Geaney (Dingle) for K Spillane (h/t), Paul Murphy (Rathmore) for D Bourke (48), S Okunbor (Na Gaeil) for M Breen (48) P O’Leary (Gneeveguilla) for K Evans (48), A Spillane (Templenoe) for J O’Connor (48)

Tipperary

1. Even Comerford (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden Kilfeacle), 3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), 4. Rory O’Dowd (Clonmel Commercials)

5. Stephen Grogan (Cahir), 25. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), 7. Kieran Costello (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Teddy Doyle (Ballina), 9. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

10. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), 11. Jack Kennedy (JK Brackens), 12. Cathal Deely (Clonmel Commercials)

13. Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), 14. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), 15. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs: Darragh Brennan (Ballyporeen) for R Quigley (4 inj), Shane Neville (Cratloe) for P Feehan (24 inj), Michael Lowry (Arravale Rovers) for D Brennan (h/t), Manus McFadden (Grangemockler Ballyneale) for C O’Shaughnessy (h/t), Diarmuid Looby (Aherlow) for J Kennedy (52), Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan) for E Moloney (56 inj), Kyle Shelly (MoycarkeyBorris) for C Deeley (57), Tadhg Condon (Clonmel Commercials) for R O’Dowd (59)

Referee: James Regan (Cork)

