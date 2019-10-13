This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cyclist seriously injured and driver arrested after crash on the Ring of Kerry

The driver of the car was arrested by investigating garda for suspected dangerous driving.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 7:39 AM
Molls Gap in Kerry. (File photo)
Image: Shutterstock
Molls Gap in Kerry. (File photo)
Molls Gap in Kerry. (File photo)
Image: Shutterstock

A DRIVER WAS arrested and a cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on the Ring of Kerry yesterday. 

The incident took place at about 11.30 am when a male cyclist in his 30s was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the N71 at Eric, Molls Gap.

The cyllist was taking part in a cycling event when he was struck and he was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. His injuries are described serious but not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the car, a man in 50s, was arrested by investigating gardaí for suspected dangerous driving.

Gardaí say he has since been released but is expected to appear before Killarney District Court in the coming days charged in connection with the incident. 

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to the incident to come forward or for any drivers who were travelling on the route at the time and have dashcam footage.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

