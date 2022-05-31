#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 31 May 2022
Driver hospitalised after Kerry crash involving coach and truck with crane on board

The coach driver was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 31 May 2022, 3:32 PM
The scene at the collision in Kerry this afternoon
Image: Jerry O'Sullivan - Radio Kerry
Image: Jerry O'Sullivan - Radio Kerry

A COLLISION BETWEEN a coach and a truck transporting a crane has left a man hospitalised with serious injuries. 

Up to eight passengers were also treated for minor injuries following the incident which happened this morning at approximately 10:50am near Loo Bridge, Co. Kerry.

The coach, which was carrying American tourists, collided with the HGV vehicle transporting a mobile crane on the Kenmare to Killarney road. 

A Garda spokesman said gardaí attended the scene of the two vehicle road traffic collision and said the bus driver was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The road remains closed and Kerry County Council said that the road may stay closed for several hours today. 

It said diversions are in place on the R569 road from Loo Bridge to Kilgarvan and advised that people should use the Moll’s Gap road if travelling from Killarney to Kenmare.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
