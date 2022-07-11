#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Monday 11 July 2022
Advertisement

Teenager in serious condition in Kerry after early morning car crash

The incident happened around 1.10am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 11 Jul 2022, 9:59 AM
1 hour ago 8,962 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5813663
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A TEENAGER IS in hospital in a serious condition after he was knocked down and injured in an early morning crash in Kerry.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car happened at around 1.10am on the Brewery Road in Tralee.

The teenager received serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospita, gardaí said.

A spokesman said: “A technical examination of the scene is taking place this morning.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie