Teenager in serious condition in Kerry after early morning car crash

A TEENAGER IS in hospital in a serious condition after he was knocked down and injured in an early morning crash in Kerry.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car happened at around 1.10am on the Brewery Road in Tralee.

The teenager received serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospita, gardaí said.

A spokesman said: “A technical examination of the scene is taking place this morning.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”