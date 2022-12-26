Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 26 December 2022 Dublin: 3°C
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie (File photo)
# Kerry
One person dead in Killarney house fire
No other injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.
693
0
8 minutes ago

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a house in Glenflesk, Killarney after a fire occurred in the early hours of this morning.

The body of a man has been recovered from the house and remains at the scene.

The rest of the investigation will be determined by the results of a post-mortem.

The fire has been extinguished by local fire services.

No other injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS