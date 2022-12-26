One person dead in Killarney house fire

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a house in Glenflesk, Killarney after a fire occurred in the early hours of this morning.
The body of a man has been recovered from the house and remains at the scene.
The rest of the investigation will be determined by the results of a post-mortem.
The fire has been extinguished by local fire services.
No other injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.
