'We can't ignore events of this kind': Taoiseach says 'reflection' needed after Kerry deaths

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that the government cannot ignore the deaths of three family members in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry.

The bodies of Eileen O’Sullivan (56) and her 24-year-old son Jamie were found inside their home in Ballyreehan, close of the village of Lixnaw.

Eileen’s partner Maurice O’Sullivan (63) was found outside at the rear boundary of the house. All three had sustained gunshot wounds and a legally-held firearm was found in close proximity to the body of Maurice O’Sullivan.

It’s suspected the older man shot and killed his partner and her son before turning the gun on himself.

The bodies of Eileen and Jamie were found in separate bedrooms in the house. Maurice O’Sullivan’s body was located in a difficult-to-access area to the rear of the property; local firefighters were called in this afternoon to recover his remains.

Victim’s rights organisation AdVic have said in the wake of the tragedy that the rules around gun ownership in Ireland should be reviewed.

When asked about whether such a review should take place, the Taoiseach told The Journal this afternoon:

“First of all my deepest sympathies go to the family of those who were killed and to the community. These are devastating events, and the enormity of them are quite shocking. I do think we need to evaluate and reflect on this.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“But I’d like to hear the full sort of analysis from all authorities from different disciplines and the gardaí and try and get a sense of what happened here. It has happened elsewhere as well in the country in recent times, and it is a very significant worry.

“So I do think we need to reflect on that and learn lessons from it and then apply it in a number of areas and I don’t want to pre-empt what happened here, but I think we can’t ignore events of this kind.”