Man in his 50s dies after being struck by car in early hours in Kerry

A MAN IN his 50s has died after he suffered fatal injuries in a road crash in the early hours this morning in Kerry.

The man was struck by a car at Aughacasla, Castlegregory at around 2.30am and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car – a man in his mid-20s – was not injured. A female passenger, also in her 20s, received minor injuries and was removed to Kerry University Hospital for treatment.

The scene is currently being examined by garda forensic teams, and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact gardaí in Tralee on 066 702 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.